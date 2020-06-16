Genesis Vision One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

