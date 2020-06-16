Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Giant has a total market cap of $70,303.23 and approximately $4,152.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $13.92, $10.42 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00467879 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019911 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009156 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 226.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003691 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,817,523 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $10.42, $33.89, $7.59, $5.63, $24.71, $31.10, $70.83, $20.33, $13.92, $11.91 and $50.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.