Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Hits $27,442.45

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $27,442.45 and $25.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004771 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000874 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003084 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

