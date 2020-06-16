Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 408,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

