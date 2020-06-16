Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00468511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020370 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009710 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 225.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

