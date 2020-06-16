Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $127.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $340,791.31 and $127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.01859700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00173501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110346 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,345,087,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,292,771 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

