Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $432.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.00 million to $433.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $508.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 1,090,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 35.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Gray Television by 350.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 677,212 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 123.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 575,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

