Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $27.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.06 million to $29.00 million. Greenlane posted sales of $52.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $125.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $129.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 234,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,431. The company has a market cap of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Greenlane by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

