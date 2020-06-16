Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 500,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,926. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

