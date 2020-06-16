Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 239,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

