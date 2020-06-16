IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Lifted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,135 shares during the period. IAA comprises 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.46% of IAA worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 1,952,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,154. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

