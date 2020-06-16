ICON Market Capitalization Tops $172.16 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Hotbit and HitBTC. ICON has a market cap of $172.16 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, Hotbit, Rfinex, DragonEX, Allbit, Binance, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC, COSS, Bitbns, Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

