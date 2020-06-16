Insider Selling: Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $161,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Clark Akers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

