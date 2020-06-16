Insolar Price Reaches $0.87 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00009212 BTC on exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Insolar has a total market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

