Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Informa (INF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Informa (LON: INF) in the last few weeks:

6/15/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 640 ($8.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/12/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/8/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/29/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Informa had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/13/2020 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 515 ($6.55) price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Informa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.76) price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 552 ($7.03) to GBX 499 ($6.35). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 860 ($10.95).

4/20/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/17/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 610 ($7.76). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 860 ($10.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.45).

4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 462.80 ($5.89). 2,466,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Informa PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.54.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,571.08). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

