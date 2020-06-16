Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Informa (INF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Informa (LON: INF) in the last few weeks:
- 6/15/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 640 ($8.15). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/12/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/8/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/29/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Informa had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 5/13/2020 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 515 ($6.55) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Informa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.76) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 552 ($7.03) to GBX 499 ($6.35). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 860 ($10.95).
- 4/20/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/17/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 610 ($7.76). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/16/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 860 ($10.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 900 ($11.45).
- 4/16/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 462.80 ($5.89). 2,466,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Informa PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.54.
In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,571.08). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98).
