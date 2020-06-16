ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $386,601.33 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. ION has a total market capitalization of $386,601.33 and approximately $223.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,108,073 coins and its circulating supply is 13,208,073 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

