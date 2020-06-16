IOTA Hits Market Cap of $607.12 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $607.12 million and $13.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00208309 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Huobi, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Upbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

