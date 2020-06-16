iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,147,257 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

