Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $144.46. 5,829,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,673. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

