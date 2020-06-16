Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $882.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $882.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.17 million to $1.05 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

