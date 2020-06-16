Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,668 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after buying an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares during the period.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 833,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

