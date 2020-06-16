Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

CVX traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

