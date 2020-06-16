Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 382,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,097. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

