Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 49,494 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,872,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 9,867,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.