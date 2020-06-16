Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,811,000 after buying an additional 259,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

