Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.15. 4,594,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

