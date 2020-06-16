Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. 5,809,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

