Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises approximately 2.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,775,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,795,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Linda Koa bought 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

