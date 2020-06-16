Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.33. 2,096,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

