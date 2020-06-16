Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.2% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,094,016. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

