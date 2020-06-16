Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 78,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,753,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

