Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197,155. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

