Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.73. 4,094,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

