Lendingblock (LND) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $929,650.66 and approximately $111.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 tokens. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

