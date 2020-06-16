Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,580. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

