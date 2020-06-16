LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,495 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,370 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.20% of LiqTech International worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIQT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Stephens raised their target price on LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

LIQT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,238. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

