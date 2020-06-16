Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $147.96 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Lisk has a market cap of $147.96 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012647 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, COSS, CoinEgg and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,209,084 coins and its circulating supply is 124,154,472 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Huobi, Poloniex, YoBit, ChaoEX, Binance, Upbit, Bit-Z, Exrates, OKEx, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinroom, Bitbns, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bittrex and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.