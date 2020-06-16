Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $43.98 or 0.00465038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,960,113 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

