Lition (LIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2.53 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,457.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.44 or 0.02436605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.02500430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00465038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00685019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00554973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

