LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.01). LKQ reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,676,000. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,562. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

