LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.