Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.40

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Loki has a total market cap of $19.18 million and $55,280.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.02440059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.02507490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00465181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00685125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00066179 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00553704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,399,609 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

