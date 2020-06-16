Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.19.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $14.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.48. 2,522,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,175. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $172.38 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

