Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

