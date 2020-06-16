Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 8,465,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,354. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $3,357,912. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

