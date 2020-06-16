Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.