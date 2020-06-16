Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,840. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

