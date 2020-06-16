Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 907 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,937. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.