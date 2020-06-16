Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) versus Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Critical Comparison

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manning and Napier and Houlihan Lokey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.34 $1.43 million $0.17 16.88 Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.26 $183.79 million $3.20 18.07

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Manning and Napier. Manning and Napier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Manning and Napier pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Manning and Napier has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manning and Napier and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 0 2 2 0 2.50

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Manning and Napier.

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.31% 7.66% 5.19% Houlihan Lokey 15.85% 22.67% 13.91%

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Manning and Napier on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

