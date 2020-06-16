Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Mark T. Roskey sold 93 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $2,540.76.

On Friday, May 1st, Mark T. Roskey sold 95 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,416.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,239. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $715.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

